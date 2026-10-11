Kim Yoo-jung is a top actress, yet rents her home: Why she left Hannam-dong

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] News about actress Kim Yoo-jung’s living arrangements has drawn attention. She was reportedly living in UN Village in Hannam-dong, and reports say she has recently been living in a rented apartment in Seoul’s Seongdong-gu, paying monthly rent.

On the 10th, the channel “Wonder Planet” mentioned Hillstate Seoul Forest River, located in Geumho-dong, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, as Kim Yoo-jung’s new residence.

Completed in 2018, the apartment complex is known for offering views of the Han River. Reports that Kim Yoo-jung has moved have also drawn attention to why she chose a different type of housing.

Renting monthly offers the advantage of keeping funds liquid rather than buying a home or tying up a large sum in a jeonse deposit. However, since it entails paying rent each month, the choice may vary depending on a person’s financial situation and housing preferences. The specific reason Kim Yoo-jung decided to rent monthly has not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, Kim Yoo-jung continues to pursue her acting career, appearing in a range of productions. She is starring as Lee Ga-gyeong in tvN’s weekend drama “100 Days of Lies,” which premiered on the 10th.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.