'Single’s Inferno 3' star Yoon Ha-jeong bullied over her looks and assaulted: “They hit me, saying they were slaughtering a pig; I lost 18 kg” ('Lovers of Joseon')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Yoon Ha-jeong of 'Lovers of Joseon' revealed that she was bullied over her appearance in the past.

A story from Yoon Ha-jeong’s past on 'Single’s Inferno 3' was shared on 'Lovers of Joseon,' which aired on TV CHOSUN on the 7th.

When Yoon Ha-jeong visited her family home, she came across old photos of herself. Her mother revealed how chubby she had been, saying, “When she was in school, her younger paternal uncles teased her by calling her Tyson,” and “In fourth or fifth grade, her waist measured 32 inches.” Yoon Ha-jeong said, “I was so overweight back then that my ears were pressed against the back of my neck, and I was always sweaty. My hands are really slim and long now, but when I was little, they had so much fat on them that they would spread apart even when I pressed them together.” She added, “Everyone in the family would touch my wrists and ankles and say, ‘I’ve never seen anyone so big-boned,’ but after I lost weight, it turned out I wasn’t big-boned. The fat had just hardened.”

Yoon Ha-jeong said she had suffered a lot of hurt as well. She revealed that she had even been assaulted, saying, “When boys were together and an unattractive person walked by, they’d say, ‘Your girlfriend’s coming,’ and they’d say that to me. They also hit me on the head with indoor slippers, saying they were going to slaughter a pig, and walked away.”

Yoon Ha-jeong said, “As a girl, I wanted to hear that I was pretty, but I hated being the boys’ target of ridicule, so I lost 18 kg during the summer break of my first year of middle school.” She continued, “When I went back to class after the break, the kids asked if I was a transfer student. Suddenly, everyone was making a fuss about liking me, and 20 to 30 kids from a neighboring school came over to see me. From then on, I got a little more ambitious and started dressing up more.” Her story astonished those listening.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.