Was Young-sook, the youngest of eight sisters on I Am Solo’s 34th season, the ‘queen bee’ of her running crew? Sightings pour in: ‘I know her too’

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Unexpected accounts of people spotting Young-sook from the 34th season of ‘I Am Solo’ as a ‘running-crew queen bee’ are spreading online. Even before her self-introduction has been revealed, anonymous posts claiming to have seen her in the past have appeared one after another, and interest is heating up beyond the show as well.

Recently, past sightings related to Young-sook from the 34th season of ‘I Am Solo’ have been posted one after another on anonymous online communities for office workers and other online forums.

One online user wrote, ‘Here comes the running-crew queen bee,’ suggesting they had seen Young-sook at a running group in the past. Another user also claimed, ‘I know her too. She was the queen bee in the crew I used to be in.’

There were more than one or two reactions from people who said they recognized Young-sook. A user who identified themselves as a civil servant wrote, ‘I was in Dongjak District,’ while another user wrote, ‘I was in Seocho District.’ A user who identified themselves as working at a public corporation also wondered what her job was.

The appearance and personality Young-sook showed on the program left a strong impression, and interest in the sightings is growing quickly.

Some online users even said Young-sook resembled volleyball player Lee Da-young. Appearing on the show with long, straight hair and striking features, Young-sook caught viewers’ attention from her very first appearance.

Young-sook is a single female contestant from the 34th season, which featured ‘I Am Solo’s’ first ‘large-family special.’ She surprised everyone by revealing that she is the youngest of eight sisters and is at least 20 years younger than her eldest sister. She also amused viewers by saying that one of her nieces or nephews is already married and expecting a child, meaning she is set to become a great-aunt before she herself gets married. She also shared that she had once been in a relationship with someone she considered marrying, but they broke up because of family circumstances. Young-sook said that at the time, some of her older sisters were still unmarried, and her parents told her, ‘You have to go in order,’ so she eventually broke up with the man.

Her reaction after learning belatedly that it was a large-family special also drew attention. Young-sook candidly said that, having grown up among eight sisters herself, she actually did not prefer men from families with many siblings. She even admitted that at first she wondered whether she should complain to the production team.

But after arriving at Solonara, her thinking changed a little. As she spent time with the male contestants, Young-sook opened up, saying in effect, ‘The more I see them, the more I think they seem all right,’ and chose Young-ho as the man she was first interested in. Young-ho, the eldest of three siblings, naturally looked out for those around him, such as by making sure they had water. He received a total of five women’s picks—not only Young-sook’s, but also Ok-sun’s, Soon-ja’s, Young-ja’s, and Jeong-suk’s—making him the most popular male contestant early in the season.

By contrast, in the men’s first-impression picks, Soon-ja and Hyun-sook each received three votes, while Young-sook got none.

With Young-sook’s job and detailed self-introduction still unrevealed, claims such as ‘I think I’ve seen her somewhere’ and ‘I saw her in a running crew’ continue to appear online, fueling interest in the actual information that will be revealed in the next episode.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.