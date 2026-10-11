Lee Min-jung on daughter who wears dresses even at home, then hikes dressed as Snow White: “Did you really have to...?”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Lee Min-jung shared an adorable glimpse of her daughter Seo-i, who went hiking in a Snow White outfit.

On the 11th, Lee Min-jung posted a photo on her social media with the caption, “Why wear a Snow White outfit to go hiking...?”

In the photo, Seo-i is climbing a mountain in her Snow White outfit and looking at acorns on the ground with her friends. She has even pinned a flower-shaped clip in her hair, completing the look.

Seo-i’s quirky, adorable refusal to give up her princess outfit even while hiking made people smile.

Lee Min-jung has previously shared several glimpses of Seo-i enjoying princess-style outfits in her everyday life. She drew attention by posting photos of her daughter at home wearing a pink lace dress, a princess-style floral dress and other outfits, with the caption, “She even wears dresses at home.”

Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013, and they have a son and a daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.