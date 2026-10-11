Park Sun-young, after even selling a gift from Kim Il-woo amid their “on-air flirtation,” eyes dating shows again: “I’m open”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Park Sun-young has once again expressed her desire to appear on dating reality shows.

A video featuring updates on Park Sun-young was released on the 10th on her YouTube channel, “Will Sun-young Do It?”

“I’ve gone all in on park golf lately. I don’t have any projects lined up, and I’ve been working hard on YouTube,” Park Sun-young said, sharing how immersed she is in golf.

A response followed: “I bet people are really looking forward to seeing you on a variety show.” Park Sun-young replied wittily, “Subscribers, please leave lots of comments. Go to variety show channels and write, ‘I want to see Park Sun-young,’ and then I can appear, right? Please!”

“I personally like basketball. If I get the chance, I think that kind of (basketball) variety show would be good. I did too many dating shows last year. Thanks to (Kim Il-woo) oppa, I got to visit lots of nice places, which was great. Anyway, I’m open to it.” She showed interest in appearing not only on a basketball variety show but also on dating shows.

Park Sun-young previously developed a romantic vibe with actor Kim Il-woo on Channel A’s “Men’s Life These Days: Groom Class,” showing chemistry like a real couple, but left the show without their relationship progressing. There was widespread disappointment that their romance was just for the show. Park also revealed that she had sold at a flea market the “fire-gazing lantern” Kim Il-woo had given her as a gift.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.