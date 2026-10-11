‘My Sibling’s Romance’ cast member Park Jae-hyung warns malicious commenters directly: “Profanity and slander will be deleted—please keep it reasonable”

[Jo Min-jung, Sportschosun] Park Jae-hyung, who appeared on ‘My Sibling’s Romance,’ has issued a direct warning to malicious commenters. He says he will accept opinions and expressions of emotion, but will no longer let simple profanity and slander go unchecked.

On the 10th, Park shared an image outlining his policy for handling malicious comments on social media, along with the short message, “Please keep it reasonable~”

The image began with the greeting, “Hello. I’m Park Jae-hyung,” followed by the words, “Expressing opinions = allowed; expressing emotions = allowed.” Below that, it clearly drew the line: “Simple profanity, slander, malicious comments = deleted.” The message was understood to mean that he would welcome a range of opinions about his activities and content, but would not leave comments containing personal attacks unchecked.

He added “Please keep it reasonable~” once again in the post. Though phrased somewhat lightly, the message itself came across clearly.

Park rose to prominence through ‘My Sibling’s Romance,’ a dating reality show that aired on JTBC and Wavve in 2024.

‘My Sibling’s Romance’ is a show in which siblings appear together, watch each other’s romantic lives, and look for new connections. It was created by producer Lee Jin-ju, who directed the ‘Transit Love’ series. Park appeared alongside his younger sister, Park Se-seung. During the show, he was introduced as an accountant born in 1994, and it drew attention when it was revealed that he had graduated from Sogang University’s Department of Business Administration and worked as an accountant.

When the cast first moved in, none of the female cast members chose him, and he started out as the “zero-vote guy.” But the mood changed completely after his profession was revealed. Messages revealing the cast members’ true feelings arrived one after another, and he quickly became a popular figure. In the latter part of the show, he openly expressed his feelings for Kim Ji-won and became central to one of its main love lines. He chose Kim Ji-won in the final selection, but she chose Lee Yong-woo, so they did not end up as a final couple.

The relatable sibling chemistry he showed with his younger sister Se-seung also won a lot of affection. Park offered advice whenever Se-seung was troubled by romantic issues, while Se-seung in turn candidly shared her innermost thoughts with her older brother, earning viewers’ empathy.

During the show, Se-seung also said, “I’ve always asked my older brother a lot about career or dating issues, and relied on him.”

Since ‘My Sibling’s Romance’ ended, Park has run a YouTube channel with his younger sister, Park Se-seung, sharing their daily lives and updates and staying in regular contact with fans.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.