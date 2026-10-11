BTS Conquer Peru on the Other Side of the Globe, Thrilling 150,000 Fans; Economic Impact Put at 25.1 Billion Won

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group BTS has conquered Peru as well.

BTS held their ‘Arirang’ world tour at Estadio San Marcos in Lima, Peru, on the 7th and 9th–10th (local time). Originally scheduled for two shows, the concerts added a third in response to the enthusiastic reception from local fans. Around 151,500 people attended over the three days.

BTS greeted fans in Spanish with “Los amo (I love you)” and said, “Your energy is incredible. It makes us wonder why we only came to Peru now,” expressing how moved they were by meeting the fans for the first time. Jimin, whose birthday is coming up on the 13th, drew loud cheers when he said, “I will live without ever forgetting that you are showing us so much love from the other side of the world.”

Fans welcomed BTS with cheers and singalongs, and BTS responded with a medley of global hits and performances of songs from their fifth studio album, ‘Arirang.’

BTS also breathed new life into tourism and the local economy in Lima. Major institutions showed keen interest, announcing projections of the economic impact the group would bring even before the concerts. Peru’s Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism forecast that at least 50,000 people would visit Lima and that the tourism sector would see an economic impact of about $18.7 million (approximately 25.1 billion won). The Lima Chamber of Commerce estimated that economic activity could reach up to 200 million soles (approximately 78 billion won). It said spending was expected to increase in a range of sectors, including accommodation, food and beverages, transport, tourism and merchandise, as well as ticket sales.

Demand for transportation also increased sharply. Citing data from the ride-hailing service Cabify, local daily El Comercio reported that on the first concert date, the 7th, the number of ride requests to the stadium reached up to 15 times the usual level. After the concert, requests surged to as much as 48 times the usual number.

BTS will perform in Santiago, Chile, on the 14th and 16th–17th. They will then continue their South American tour with stops in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and São Paulo, Brazil.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.