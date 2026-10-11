Jang Yoon-ju is doing well after moving to the UK—but speaks out in response to comment, “You don’t look happy”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Model and actress Jang Yoon-ju shared glimpses of her daily life in London, UK, and directly addressed an unexpected reaction.

On the 10th, Jang Yoon-ju posted a video on her YouTube channel, “YOONJOUR Jang Yoon-ju,” titled “0 Meals Out, 3 Home-Cooked Meals: How the YOONJOUR Family Makes Home-Cooked Meals in the UK.”

The video captured Jang Yoon-ju’s daily life in London. It was an ordinary day spent cooking at home and shopping for groceries with her family at the supermarket.

Jang Yoon-ju recently said she had moved to London for her husband’s studies. In a previous video, she said, “For about two or three years, I kept telling my husband, ‘I’m not going. Go by yourself.’ But then I started thinking, ‘If I don’t go now, I won’t be able to,’ so I ended up going along.”

Netizens who watched her daily life in London cheered on Jang Yoon-ju as she lived abroad, but some also commented, “But you don’t seem very happy.” Jang Yoon-ju drew attention with her reply: “That’s just my usual energy. I’m mellow~”

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-ju married designer Jeong Seung-min, who is four years her junior, in 2015, and they have a daughter, Lisa.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.