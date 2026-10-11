Choo Sung-hoon hit by another devastating loss just a month after his uncle’s death, ‘deeply shocked’... “I will suspend my SNS activities”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Mixed martial arts fighter Choo Sung-hoon, deeply shaken by the death of an acquaintance, will suspend his social media activities.

On the 11th, Choo Sung-hoon posted on his social media: “Someone I loved and respected so much has ended their own life. They were still only in their 40s, far too young... I’m so heartbroken and sad that I don’t know what to say.” He expressed his profound grief.

He added: “Only they know what pain they were going through and what happened, but I still hoped they would find the strength to hold on just a little longer. I still can’t believe it, and my heart hurts so much. I wish I could see them one more time.”

Finally, he said: “Above all, I offer my heartfelt and deepest condolences. May the deceased rest in peace. I will suspend all my SNS activities for the time being.”

Last month, Choo Sung-hoon also shared the news of his uncle’s passing, mourning him with the words: “I couldn’t visit often because I was busy, but I never dreamed we would meet again like this.” In the space of a month, he has suffered profound grief, losing his uncle and now a cherished acquaintance.

Meanwhile, Choo Sung-hoon married Japanese model Yano Shiho in 2009, and they have a daughter, Choo Sa-rang.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.