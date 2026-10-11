Singer Lee Min-jung tapped as first act for ‘Deep Night Sound,’ zeroes in on autumn mood

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Lee Min-jung will kick off the ‘Deep Night Sound’ project with a deeply emotive ballad.

The first track in the ‘Deep Night Sound’ project, featuring Lee Min-jung, is a ballad about wanting to hold on to love until the very end as two people’s feelings gradually drift apart. The song is titled ‘Because It Doesn’t Feel Like That’s the Case.’

The song is expected to resonate with listeners by expressing, through lyrical sounds and lyrics and Lee Min-jung’s signature delicate, deeply expressive vocals, the sadness of confronting feelings that differ from the other person’s and the true feelings that ultimately go unspoken.

This song’s emotional impact is heightened by its lyrics and composition from the talented producer Big Guy Robin. A hitmaker who has produced Noel’s ‘On the Alley in Front of Your House Late at Night’ and Ken’s ‘The Wind Is Blowing,’ among other songs, Big Guy Robin has shown remarkable chemistry with Lee Min-jung on many tracks over the years. The producer is expected to deliver a sophisticated arrangement that amplifies the new song’s heartrending emotion.

Meanwhile, the first track in the ‘Deep Night Sound’ project, ‘Because It Doesn’t Feel Like That’s the Case,’ featuring Lee Min-jung, whose sensibility and vocals are in a class of their own, will be released at noon today (the 11th) on various online music platforms.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.