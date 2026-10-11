POW wraps up Seoul concert, surprise-releases new song ‘Love Again’ today (the 11th)

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Group POW wrapped up its Seoul concert and followed it with a surprise release of a new single, giving fans a special gift.

POW (Yochi, Hyunbin, Jeongbin, Dongyeon and Hong) successfully concluded its ‘2026 COLOR ON’ concert tour at Yes24 Wonderlock Hall in Seoul on the 9th and 10th. The group will follow up with a surprise release of its new digital single ‘Love Again’ at 6 p.m. today (the 11th) on various online music platforms.

POW kicked things off in spectacular fashion with ‘Valentine’ and ‘Bae,’ then drew an enthusiastic response from fans with ‘Reason,’ ‘How to Become More Affectionate’ and ‘WHY.’ In the ensuing set, the group showcased its distinctive musical appeal with signature songs including ‘Come True,’ ‘I,’ ‘Dazzling’ and ‘Celebrate.’

Special stages added to the excitement midway through the concert. The group performed ‘Still choosing you,’ reimagined in a rock version with a stand microphone, followed by ‘Just Go,’ ‘Slow Dancing’ and ‘Fingerprint.’ Members Hyunbin and Jeongbin also performed Justin Bieber’s ‘That Should Be Me,’ while Yochi, Hong and Dongyeon presented a unit dance performance.

POW also demonstrated its performance prowess with ‘Wall Flowers,’ the new remix version of ‘Amazing,’ and ‘Flavor,’ ‘Favorite’ and ‘Boyfriend.’

In particular, POW gave POWer, the name of its fandom, an unforgettable autumn night by premiering both the audio and performance of its unreleased new song ‘Love Again’ during the encore. Worked on by members Hyunbin and Yochi, the new song conveys the group’s heartfelt message to fans who have stayed by its side without wavering as it marks the third anniversary of its debut.

To close, POW drew an explosive response with a rich set featuring ‘Sunset,’ ‘Gimme Love,’ ‘Happy Depression’ and ‘Always There.’

After a successful Seoul show, POW will head to major European cities, beginning in Budapest, Hungary, on the 14th, followed by Warsaw, Poland; Berlin and Cologne, Germany; Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and Milan, Italy. Through this tour, the group plans to bring its distinctive sensibility to the world with an even more expansive stage.

Meanwhile, POW’s new single ‘Love Again’ will be released at 6 p.m. today on various online music platforms.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.