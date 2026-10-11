Lee Seung-gi made a big deal of his childcare efforts to Lee Da-in, but came to reflect: “I end up saying, ‘You do more’”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer and actor Lee Seung-gi drew attention by talking about the realities of parenting.

On the 11th, a video titled “Can I Enjoy Such a Luxury?” was posted on Lee Seung-gi’s YouTube channel, “Lee Seung-gi2.”

Lee Seung-gi visited a kids’ café and took on a day’s work, including wiping down toys. Seeing a mother looking after her child on her own, he asked, “It’s the weekend—where’s the dad?” The child’s mother said her husband was at work. After saying, “So you’re handling all the childcare on your own,” Lee Seung-gi shared his own parenting experience: “When you’re raising a child together, you end up saying things like, ‘I’ve done this much,’ or ‘You do a little more today.’ You have to handle that wisely.”

Watching the many parents who had brought their children, he said, “I think Korean parents are amazing. They work so hard during the week, so on the weekend, don’t they want to meet friends or enjoy some leisure time? But when you have a child, you hardly have time for that. It’s moving to see them looking happy rather than showing up [at the kids’ café] looking miserable.” He added, “A lot of dads come on their own. I should work harder at parenting. I guess I made too much of a show of what I did at home.” The production team responded, “This has turned into content about reflecting on yourself,” and Lee Seung-gi said, “Once you’re a dad, being a celebrity doesn’t matter. We’re all just dads.”

Meanwhile, Lee Seung-gi married actress Lee Da-in, the daughter of actress Gyeon Mi-ri, in 2023. They welcomed their first daughter the following year and a son in July this year, making him a father of one boy and one girl.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.