Jang Jeong-yun, wife of Kim Seung-hyun, on what comes with having a celebrity husband: “It’s not as if I’m tall, shapely, and slender...”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Kim Seung-hyun and his wife, writer Jang Jeong-yun, took to the runway at an André Kim fashion show.

A video titled “What a Non-Celebrity Wife Goes Through When Her Husband Is a Celebrity...” was released on the Gwangsan Kim Family YouTube channel on the 11th.

Jang Jeong-yun began, “A very awkward situation came up. A few months ago, I got a call asking if I could walk in the André Kim fashion show, so I said no.” She continued, “I’m not a model, and it’s not as if I’m tall, shapely, and slender. Not just anyone gets to walk in the show, so I felt embarrassed and pressured. I said that because I didn’t want to be a burden, but after I didn’t hear from them for a while, I got a call asking me to come in for a fitting.” She let out a hollow laugh. She said the couple had to take the stage in just a day or two.

Kim Seung-hyun said he would be a special guest at the André Kim fashion show and was delighted: “It’s an honor for the family. When would I ever get to walk in the André Kim fashion show?” Jang Jeong-yun chimed in, but also amused viewers by saying, puzzled, “Why am I doing this?”

On the day of the fashion show, the two had their makeup done and dressed in their outfits, showing off a look that was 180 degrees different. The couple served as the closing models, bringing the show to a finale, and graced the runway with a flawless walk.

Meanwhile, Kim Seung-hyun, a single father to a daughter, Subin, married writer Jang Jeong-yun, whom he met on MBN’s Altoran in 2020. They welcomed their second daughter in 2024.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.