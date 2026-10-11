28th-Season Oksun Is Full-Term Yet Still So Skinny... “Only My Belly Has Grown Beautifully”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Oksun from Season 28 of “I Am Solo” shared an update on her full-term pregnancy.

On the 11th, Oksun posted several photos on her social media with the caption, “Yuldong’s prominent little bump.”

In the photos, Oksun is seen posing for a maternity shoot. Even in her ninth month of pregnancy, she drew attention with her very slim figure and only her belly protruding. Her side profile, too, showed only her baby bump prominently.

She also joked, “One month before giving birth. I’ll try to believe the white lie that only my belly has grown beautifully.”

Meanwhile, Oksun appeared on the Season 28 special for divorced singles on “I Am Solo.” She and Young-ho, who was on the same season, became a real-life couple and went on to remarry. Oksun had been raising her daughter on her own since her divorce, and with this second pregnancy, she will become a mother of two.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.