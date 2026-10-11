Works starring Kim Ji-won and Kim Yoo-jung pay tribute to the late Kim Hyun-i one after another... Who was this person whose name appeared in both finales?

Tribute messages bearing the same name have appeared one after another in the finales of Kim Ji-won’s “Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia” and “100 Days of Lies,” the newly premiered drama starring Kim Yoo-jung, sparking growing interest in the late actor Kim Hyun-i. Publicly verifiable information remains extremely limited, prompting warnings not to treat online speculation as fact.

Recently, a tribute caption that appeared immediately after the first episode of “100 Days of Lies” aired attracted attention on online forums. At the end of the broadcast, the message “We will never forget and will remember the late action actor Kim Hyun-i” appeared.

Viewers who saw it searched for answers, asking, “Who is Kim Hyun-i?” and “What happened?” They expressed curiosity, saying it was difficult to find related official articles, profiles, or obituaries.

Interest grew further after it became known that a similar tribute message had also appeared in SBS’s “Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia,” starring Kim Ji-won.

At the end of the first episode of “Doctor X,” which aired on the 9th, the message “We pay tribute to our treasured colleague, the late Kim Hyun-i, who ran alongside us” appeared on screen alongside the words “From everyone on the Doctor X production team.” The “Doctor X” end credits list the name Kim Hyun-i under “Martial Arts.”

Based only on the publicly available information, it can therefore be inferred that the late Kim Hyun-i worked on the production as an on-set crew member in an action- or martial arts-related role, and also worked on “100 Days of Lies.” However, there has been no official confirmation of exactly what kind of doubling work they did, or what role they had in martial arts direction or stunt work.

Some online posts have claimed that Kim Hyun-i was Kim Ji-won’s action double or took part directly in a particular scene, but so far no official explanation from the production company or broadcaster has been found to support those claims. Even so, the fact that two different productions paid separate tributes to someone with the same name around the same time lends weight to the possibility that the deceased was an action-industry professional who worked on multiple productions.

The “Doctor X” production team called Kim Hyun-i “a treasured colleague who ran alongside us,” while “100 Days of Lies” also left a separate message saying, “We will never forget and will remember them.” This suggests that the deceased was greatly loved and trusted on set.

Viewers continue to share their reactions. Online, people have commented, “Seeing the name appear one after another in both shows has made me even more curious,” “If the production teams are paying tribute separately to this extent, they must have played an important role on set—it’s heartbreaking,” and “We shouldn’t speculate carelessly about an unconfirmed cause of death.”

Attention is focused on whether further explanations from the production companies or people involved will provide more specific information about which productions and scenes the deceased worked on.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.