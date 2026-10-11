“43-year-old” So Yi-hyun wants a “late-in-life third child,” but In Gyo-jin is firmly opposed: “Things are easier now” (“My Little Old Boy”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress So Yi-hyun revealed that she wants a third child at the age of 43.

So Yi-hyun appeared as a special MC on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) variety show My Little Old Boy (hereafter, Miusae), which aired on the 11th.

So Yi-hyun said she was considering having a late-in-life baby because her children were so adorable. “I really want a third child. I begged my husband, but he says absolutely not,” she said, expressing her disappointment. She continued, “The kids are a little older now, so we can exercise and even have a drink at our leisure, can’t we? My husband says he feels a little more at ease now. If I were to give birth and then stay home all the time, he would get stressed too.”

So Yi-hyun said, “I want to smell a newborn’s hands, touch the folds in its skin, and hold it. I think that was when they were at their cutest.” The Momvengers earnestly remarked, “A boy would be nice,” drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, So Yi-hyun married In Gyo-jin in 2014, and they have two daughters.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.