Kim Nayoung, ‘My Q ♥,’ Welcomes New Family Member in Tears After Remarrying: ‘Happy to Adopt Dog Rescued from Animal Hoarder’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Broadcaster Kim Nayoung shared the process of adopting Topanga, her new family member, and expressed her happiness.

A video titled ‘There Are Five of Us in Nayoung’s Family Now! Topanga, I Love You’ was posted on the 11th on Kim Nayoung’s YouTube channel, ‘Kim Nayoung’s nofilterTV.’

Kim Nayoung said she had wanted a dog for several years but had not been able to make up her mind, and that her feelings had recently changed. She said, “One day, My Q sent me a photo of a dog. The dog had been rescued from an animal hoarder’s home, and it seems to have captured My Q’s heart. So we’re on our way to see the dog.” It turned out the two were on their way to a shelter in Seongnam.

Kim Nayoung explained why she had decided to get a dog, saying, “If I were alone, I wouldn’t have even dared to do it. But with My Q and the kids, I think I have the courage.” My Q said, “Shinwoo and Ijun didn’t approach the dog as if it were a toy. They saw it as a precious life, a younger sibling, an animal to protect. That’s why I decided to do it.”

The two were won over by Topanga at the shelter and decided to adopt the dog. When they met again a few days later, Topanga was staying at a foster caregiver’s home. The foster caregiver tearfully said goodbye to Topanga, and Kim Nayoung also burst into tears as she expressed her gratitude.

Kim Nayoung’s family enjoyed their first walk with Topanga. Kim Nayoung taught her two sons how to care for a dog, including how to clean up after Topanga went to the bathroom outside. “I can’t believe it. I’m so happy,” she said of becoming a family with Topanga. At the end of the video, she once again expressed her overflowing affection with the words, “No one can mistreat you now. You’re our family dog now. We’ll protect you. I love you.”

Meanwhile, Kim Nayoung raised her two sons on her own after her divorce. She had been publicly dating singer and painter My Q since 2021 before remarrying in October 2025.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.