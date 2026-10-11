‘Single for 16 Years’: 55-Year-Old Kim Seung-su’s Mother Boasts About Her Son’s Testosterone Levels in Front of Blind-Date Candidates: ‘Quite High’ (My Little Old Boy)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actor Kim Seung-su’s mother expressed her deep desire for her son to get married, even mentioning his testosterone levels.

The episode of SBS’s My Little Old Boy aired on the 11th featured Kim Seung-su and Song Jong-ho joining a ‘My Little Old Boy’-style matchmaking camp with their mothers.

Kim Seung-su, who has been single for 16 years, met blind-date candidates and their parents with his mother, giving them a chance to get to know one another. During the introductions, his mother said, “Our son was born in 1971. He passed MBC’s open-recruitment audition for talent in one try. I want to brag about him. He’s also working hard at his business.” She added, “He may look like this now, but he was handsome when he was young,” drawing laughter.

She particularly emphasized his masculinity, saying, “He’s such a good catch, but he can’t get married, so much so that I asked if there was something wrong with his masculinity. He had a health checkup at the hospital, and they said his testosterone levels were quite high,” sending the studio into laughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.