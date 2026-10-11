‘Unmarried at 51’ Song Jong-ho: ‘Reply 1997’ was a huge hit, but work dried up... now he’s running a Korean barbecue restaurant’ (‘My Little Old Boy’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Song Jong-ho said he is currently running a Korean barbecue restaurant.

The episode of SBS’s My Little Old Boy that aired on the 11th featured Kim Seung-soo and Song Jong-ho taking part, along with their mothers, in a My Little Old Boy-style matchmaking camp.

That day, Song Jong-ho and his mother met the women he was set up to meet and their parents, spending time getting to know one another. As she introduced her son, Song Jong-ho’s mother said, “My son was born in 1976. His signature work is the drama Reply 1997.”

She went on, “He hasn’t had a project in over three years. Just thinking about it makes me feel like crying. It hurt so much. He must have had financial difficulties, but he never let it show. He’s a good son,” she said, expressing her deep affection for him.

His mother continued, “He’s now opened a Korean barbecue restaurant in Samseong-dong and is working hard to get back on his feet financially. If we become in-laws, I’ll treat you to beef anytime, on the house,” making an enthusiastic pitch.

Meanwhile, in 2012, Song Jong-ho won widespread affection for his role as the homeroom teacher of Sung Si-won (played by Jung Eun-ji) in the tvN drama Reply 1997.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.