“Is that really Hayoung from ‘The Return of Superman’?” Jang Yoon-jung dances with her grown-up ‘mini-me daughter’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Jang Yoon-jung showed off a cute dance with her daughter Hayoung. Hayoung’s latest update drew considerable attention, particularly her much taller stature and eyes that look just like her mother’s.

On the 11th, Jang posted a video on her social media with the caption, “My mini-me said she wanted to try this dance lol, so please enjoy it.”

In the video, Jang and Hayoung danced side by side to a song, catching viewers’ attention. Hayoung’s much taller stature made her rapid growth all the more apparent. Her cute bob also showed off a different side of her. With eyes just like her mother Jang Yoon-jung’s warm, gentle ones, the two also caught people’s attention with their strikingly similar looks.

Fans also responded enthusiastically, writing, “Hayoung has grown so much. So cute,” “That’s a mirror-image dance,” “The mini-me looks just like her mom and dances so well,” “Big Hayoung and little Hayoung are both cute,” and “She inherited all of her mom’s talent.”

Jang married broadcaster Do Kyung-wan in 2013. They have a son and a daughter, Do Yeon-woo and Do Ha-young. The family previously won widespread affection through their appearances on KBS2’s The Return of Superman.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.