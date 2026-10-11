Kim Min-jong on why he dropped his complaint against MC Mong: “He sincerely apologized to me; what more would be the point?” (‘My Little Old Boy’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer and actor Kim Min-jong explained why he accepted MC Mong’s apology and withdrew his complaint.

On the 11th, SBS’s My Little Old Boy (hereafter, the show) revealed Kim Min-jong’s dramatically transformed second home in Yangpyeong.

That day, Kim Min-jong invited Lee Jong-hyuk and Yoon Min-soo to his newly renovated second home in Yangpyeong. The house even had a Finnish-style home sauna, creating a distinctive atmosphere. He said, “I completely renovated it for a change of pace,” and Yoon Min-soo said, “He had something upsetting happen recently.”

Earlier, during a personal livestream last May, MC Mong referred to an illegal gambling gathering and singled out Kim Min-jong. Kim’s side said the claim was baseless, but he suffered repercussions, including withdrawing from a new Hollywood film and having advertising contracts suspended. Kim later filed a complaint against MC Mong for alleged defamation under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, but withdrew it after MC Mong apologized.

When Yoon Min-soo brought up the withdrawal of the complaint, Kim Min-jong said, “I did it for my own peace of mind—for myself. MC Mong apologized sincerely. I thought, what would be the point of taking it any further?”

Speaking matter-of-factly about the film he had left, he said, “Another actor has already been cast. I guess it wasn’t meant to be, either. The director had been working on it for a long time, starting three years ago, so he had an even harder time. I was emotionally up and down, but once some time had passed, things settled down. What’s past is past.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.