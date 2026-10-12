Yeo Esther, after avoiding a Chuseok meeting with her doctor daughter-in-law... “Finally met her; my changed son is hilarious”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Dr. Yeo Esther said she had dinner with her daughter-in-law for the first time in a while and also spoke about how her son had changed after getting married.

On the 9th, a video in which Yeo Esther talked about meeting her daughter-in-law was posted on her YouTube channel, “Yeo Esther's Esther TV.”

Yeo Esther said, “I finally had a meal with Ji-eun (my daughter-in-law), whom I had even turned down during Chuseok.” A staff member, surprised, asked, “Was everything all right?”

Hong Hye-geol had previously said that Yeo Esther avoided meeting her son and daughter-in-law, telling her, “Our son and daughter-in-law ask to see us during the Chuseok holiday, but this woman says she doesn’t want to see them. She doesn’t want to go out. Even when [our son] asks when they can meet, she doesn’t answer and just puts him off.”

Yeo Esther said her daughter-in-law had been proactive, saying, “Yesterday was so much fun. You could see how much the two of them liked each other. Ji-eun and I sat across from each other at a sukiyaki restaurant, and she said the tongs were definitely hers. She chopped up the vegetables with gusto, too. I’m the worst at that.”

She went on to laugh, “The funniest thing was that my son cut up all the meat and vegetables himself in front of his dad, too. He’s changed since he started living with Ji-eun.”

Meanwhile, Hong Hye-geol and Yeo Esther married in 1994 and have two sons.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.