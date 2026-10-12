Choi Jun-hee, daughter of the late Choi Jin-sil, opens up: “I’m so tired of life; I felt like I was going to get depressed”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Influencer Choi Jun-hee, daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil, candidly opened up about the difficult feelings she has been experiencing recently.

A video of Choi Jun-hee’s trip to Vietnam was posted to her YouTube channel, “Junhee JUNEHEE,” on the 11th.

Choi Jun-hee traveled to Da Nang, Vietnam, with her husband and a couple they knew. While enjoying the local atmosphere to the fullest, she also drank alone and shared some serious thoughts with the camera.

“I’m so tired of life. That’s one reason I came to Vietnam. There are so many things I have to keep up with, but so many things are chasing after me from behind, too,” Choi Jun-hee opened up.

She continued, “If I just stayed at home, I felt like I really would become depressed. Staying at a hotel in Vietnam for a few days could be a financial burden, but I’m grateful to the older woman and her husband who came with me, and to my husband, who always pays attention to how I’m feeling.”

Meanwhile, Choi Jun-hee is the daughter of the late Choi Jin-sil and the late Cho Sung-min, a former baseball player. She married a non-celebrity 11 years her senior last May. After recently revealing that she had been diagnosed with pelvic necrosis and was awaiting joint replacement surgery, she also experienced the sudden deletion of her main social media account, which had 230,000 followers.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.