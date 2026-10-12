“Down 2 kg in 5 days”: Park Kyung-hye’s dress fits perfectly after a strict regimen—“Is that really the same person?”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Park Kyung-hye began working on her figure ahead of an awards ceremony and showed off a dramatically transformed look.

On the 11th, a video titled “Unbelievably, It’s the Same Person” was released on Park Kyung-hye’s YouTube channel, Gyeonghye Bollae.

Park Kyung-hye followed a strict regimen to serve as a presenter at the 2026 Seoul Drama Awards. She exercised to reduce puffiness and followed a diet meal plan. She then went to a shop for a dress fitting. Looking trim with no excess weight, Park tried on various dresses and began preparing in earnest for the ceremony.

The day before the ceremony, Park Kyung-hye ate just one roasted egg before going to work out. “I worked really hard to lose weight. I had put on a lot of weight compared with my usual weight because there are so many delicious things,” she said, explaining why she had worked hard to shed the pounds.

At last, on the much-anticipated day of the ceremony, Park Kyung-hye showed off her radiant look in an off-the-shoulder white dress. It was the result of losing 2 kg in five days and even shedding her puffiness.

After coming offstage, she said, “I was so nervous because it was my first time being invited as a presenter. I was invited again as a presenter in November, and I was grateful to be able to attend. Next time, I’ll show you that I can enjoy the ceremony more and be more natural.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.