RESCENE makes it onto the news: “We want to make our mark on K-pop... Hard work is the secret to our popularity”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group RESCENE has even made it onto the news.

RESCENE appeared on SBS’s “8 News,” which aired on the 11th.

RESCENE is a group that debuted in March 2024. Their passion for performing on any stage, their originality—including their gyaru concept—and YouTube content showcasing their raw charm belatedly drew attention online, even sparking a reverse-charting phenomenon for “Love Attack.” In this way, their growth story made them another “miracle of a small- to mid-sized agency idol group.”

Woni said, “I’m still embarrassed by the word ‘popular.’ I’m gradually starting to feel it when we go to events together and see everyone singing along in unison.” MINAMI said, “Every song has had a message and a certain fragrance since our debut. I think people liked them because our efforts are reflected in the music and lyrics.”

In particular, the members shared, “Thanks to the fans who have always supported us by our side, we’ve been able to keep promoting without a break. We always ran forward, looking straight ahead and believing that we could succeed. We’re grateful that so many people have thought of our story as if it were their own experience and empathized with it. We’ve realized that hard work doesn’t betray you. We want to become a group that gives hope to many people.”

RESCENE will make a comeback on November 3 with its new album “Pulse.” The title means “heartbeat” and reflects RESCENE’s ambition to make the public’s hearts beat.

MINAMI described it as “sounding just like RESCENE’s music when you first hear it,” while May said, “The overall direction hasn’t changed. It’s the direction RESCENE has pursued all along.”

Woni said, “With expectations running high, we’re preparing diligently. We want to be a group that makes its mark on K-pop.” Zena added, “This is just the beginning. We want to reach greater heights and expand our presence worldwide.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.