'Legal action against former member': BE BOYS reorganize as a five-member group

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group BE BOYS will make a comeback as a five-member group.

On the 12th, agency Oak Company said, “BE BOYS will continue their activities while preparing for their comeback without disruption as a five-member group,” adding, “We will provide our full support so that the members can focus on their activities in a stable environment.”

Oak Company previously announced on the 6th that member Takuma had been removed from the group. The agency said, “Takuma did not return from Japan after his vacation ended and stopped participating in team activities. We made ongoing efforts to resolve the matter amicably. In response to the settlement proposal sent by the artist’s side, we considered the scheduled comeback and the team’s circumstances as a whole and proposed an arrangement that would benefit both sides, hoping to continue the dialogue. However, Takuma’s side did not respond.”

It added, “On September 29, we sent a formal demand letter setting a final deadline for his return and for dialogue, and asked for his final position. However, even after the deadline passed, we received no response whatsoever from Takuma’s side. We therefore made the final determination that Takuma no longer intended to continue with the team and decided to terminate our exclusive contract with him. We will pursue legal proceedings rigorously over the damages caused by his unilateral refusal to return and breach of contract.”

BE BOYS made their official debut in June last year with their first mini-album ‘Be:1’ and have been active, releasing the digital single ‘The Distance Between the Earth and the Moon,’ the single ‘Be:2,’ and other releases.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.