Cha Gyeong-eun to wed Lee Yoo-jin after premarital pregnancy, five months into their relationship: “Family is more valuable than success”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Cha Gyeong-eun has announced her marriage to actor and director Lee Yoo-jin. While cherishing her dreams as an actress, she said she places greater value on a life spent with her beloved family.

On the 11th, a video titled “Wedding Photoshoot Vlog” was posted on the YouTube channel “Gyeong-eun.” It showed Cha Gyeong-eun and Lee Yoo-jin at their wedding photoshoot; the two recently made headlines by announcing their marriage and pregnancy at the same time. Throughout the shoot, they showed their affection for each other in a tender atmosphere, sharing the excitement of a couple about to marry.

The two especially drew attention with beautiful scenes reminiscent of a melodrama. Their natural rapport in front of the camera conveyed their affection for each other and their anticipation of the days they will build together. The vlog, which captured the photoshoot in an understated way, offered a glimpse of the couple’s happy moments ahead of their wedding and added to the heartwarming mood.

At the end of the video was a heartfelt message from Cha Gyeong-eun to her subscribers.

Cha Gyeong-eun began by saying, “I imagine many people were surprised by the sudden news of our marriage,” and added, “I’ve had a really hectic week since sharing the news.”

She continued, “I worry and feel sorry to have shared news that may make you worry. I won’t be able to work on projects for the time being, but I’m grateful for your constant support, and I won’t give up on my dream either.”

Above all, Cha Gyeong-eun opened up candidly about the life she truly wants, beyond success as an actress. “My dream of becoming a wonderful actress is huge, but an even bigger dream is to build a happy family and live happily for the rest of my life,” she said, expressing her deep affection for her family.

She added, “There may be things I’ll have to bear and give up as a result of this choice, but being able to work while sharing my life with my beloved family is far more valuable than any greater honor or success I could attain. I plan to do my best in whatever capacity I can.”

She also spoke of her affection for her future husband, Lee Yoo-jin. Describing him as “a devoted fan who loves my YouTube channel more than anyone and enjoys watching it,” Cha Gyeong-eun showed just how fond she is of him. She also shared her candid thoughts on her plans for her YouTube activity going forward.

She added, “I don’t plan to make couple vlogs, but I’ll continue to naturally capture my everyday life as it unfolds, just as I did when I first started YouTube.”

Finally, Cha Gyeong-eun expressed her hope that their marriage would have a positive effect on others. “I hope our marriage gives many people courage to love and live their lives, and has a positive impact. Love you all,” she said, expressing her affection for her subscribers.

Meanwhile, it was announced on the 6th that Lee Yoo-jin will marry Cha Gyeong-eun on November 14 at a location in Seoul.

They also shared the news of the pregnancy. A representative for the two families said on the 6th, “After deciding to marry and receiving both families’ approval, they were preparing for the wedding when they recently learned about the pregnancy.”

The representative added, “Both actors and their families are now happily preparing to welcome a new life.”

The two first met while preparing Lee Yoo-jin’s directorial debut, “Cast Me If You See a Way!”

Lee Yoo-jin reportedly fell in love with Cha Gyeong-eun at first sight, and she also developed feelings for him. The two grew closer while filming together, and their relationship later became serious. They officially began dating in June with marriage in mind. After dating for about five months, they are now set to become husband and wife.

Born in 1992, Lee Yoo-jin is also well known as the son of actor Lee Hyo-jung. After making his debut in the 2013 MBC drama “Goddess of Fire, Jung Yi,” he appeared in “Hello, My Twenties!,” “Love on a Single Log Bridge,” “Be Melodramatic,” “Do You Like Brahms?” and “Three Bold Siblings,” among other works.

This year, he also took his first steps as a director. He competed on ENA’s “Director’s Arena” and placed second overall with “Cast Me If You See a Way!”

The work featured not only Cha Gyeong-eun but also Lee Yoo-jin’s father, Lee Hyo-jung. For Lee Yoo-jin, it was his directorial debut, a project he made with his father, and the work on which he met his future wife.

Born in 1998, Cha Gyeong-eun made her debut in the 2021 short film “Peach.” She has since appeared in the web drama “PICKGO,” U+ Mobile TV’s “Future of the Future,” “Shortbox” and other productions, and was a regular cast member on Coupang Play’s “SNL Korea Reboot Season 7.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.