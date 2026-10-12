29-Year-Old Actress's Private Video Leaked; No Comment Amid Revenge Porn Allegations

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Actress Tina Tamashiro has become embroiled in a private-life scandal.

Recently, reports that a private video of Tina Tamashiro had been leaked spread rapidly, primarily on Japanese websites such as Kogi.

According to the reports, a video believed to be of Tina Tamashiro was rapidly circulated on social media on the 5th. On the 6th, a netizen added the claim that it had been filmed about five years earlier and traded for a high price on the dark web on the condition that it not be disclosed to anyone else.

Netizens pointed out that a distinctive mole on the arm of the woman in the video matched Tina Tamashiro's, and that the lace camisole she wore resembled an outfit in a photo Tamashiro posted on social media on April 7, 2019. They raised suspicions of revenge porn, suggesting that a former lover may have leaked a video they had filmed. At the same time, claims also emerged that it was an “AI deepfake video.”

Tina Tamashiro and the agency representing her have remained silent on the matter.

On the 7th, an image circulated online purporting to be a statement from her agency and saying, “The woman in the video is not Tina Tamashiro.” It was later revealed to be a forged statement.

Born in 1997, Tina Tamashiro made her debut in 2012. She has since built her profile by appearing in a variety of works. In South Korea, she is also well known for roles such as Suzuka Takagi in “Sadako vs. Kayako,” Sawa Nakamura, the female lead in “The Flowers of Evil,” and Ai Enma, the protagonist of the live-action “Hell Girl.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.