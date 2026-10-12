Yang Se-chan’s girl-group ex-girlfriend wasn’t Yura or Kwon Yuri... “They just got unlucky” (Running Man)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Yura, formerly of Girl’s Day, who made headlines over dating rumors with comedian Yang Se-chan, is appearing on Running Man. Apink’s Park Cho-rong, known to be Yang Se-chan’s ideal type, will also appear, creating a curious romantic tension among the three and raising expectations.

On the 12th, SBS variety show Running Man released a video titled “‘Gummy-smile guy’ Yang Se-chan can’t hide his smile at the arrival of Park Cho-rong and Yura.”

In the video, the production team introduced the guests as “people who have a connection with Yang Se-chan,” piquing viewers’ curiosity. They turned out to be Apink’s Park Cho-rong, known to be Yang Se-chan’s ideal type, and Yura, formerly of Girl’s Day, who was caught up in dating rumors with him in the past.

Yang Se-chan couldn’t hide his laughter at their arrival, though he also looked flustered. As soon as he saw them, he said, “They basically just got unlucky,” expressing his regret and turning the set into a sea of laughter.

Yura also directly brought up the past dating rumors with Yang Se-chan. She recalled the time, saying, “There were dating rumors about me and Se-chan...” The two, who were at the center of those rumors, have reunited, and people are eager to see what they’ll talk about.

The three formed a curious love-triangle dynamic, adding to the intrigue. Yura revealed that she had once filmed with Yang Se-chan for one night and two days on a past program, showing that the two shared a particularly notable connection.

Watching this, Park Cho-rong approached Yang Se-chan as if showing jealousy, performed a couple dance with him, and openly flirted. Her unexpectedly bold move made the atmosphere on set even more charged. With Park Cho-rong, Yang Se-chan’s ideal type, and Yura, his past dating-rumor counterpart, gathered in one place, viewers are curious about how he’ll react to the two of them.

As partner selection time approached, Park Cho-rong made her move, asking Yang Se-chan, “I came because of you, so you’re going to pick me, right?” Attention is focused on whether he’ll respond to her bold advances and what kind of chemistry he’ll show with Yura. Running Man airs every Sunday at 6:10 p.m.

Meanwhile, rumors also surfaced on online communities last year that Yang Se-chan and Kwon Nara had dated in the past. Kwon Nara directly denied the rumors on Coupang Play’s Office Workers Season 2, released in August that same year.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.