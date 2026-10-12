Anita Mui, Leslie Cheung’s ‘close friend,’ has her ashes stolen 23 years after her death

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The ashes of Anita Mui, a ‘Hong Kong legend,’ have been stolen.

Chinese media outlets, including Sohu.com, reported on the 10th that Anita Mui’s urn had gone missing.

According to an appeal from the family shared by the international fan club, on July 18, fans visiting Hoi Wui Tower at Po Lin Monastery on Lantau Island, Hong Kong, where Anita Mui’s ashes were interred, to pay tribute to her found that the screws securing the nameplate on the resting place had come loose. When they checked inside, they found the urn was gone. The fans immediately informed the family and also reported the matter to the police, but the urn had still not been found three months later.

Moreover, Anita Mui’s mother had kept the location of her ashes secret so that Anita Mui could rest in peace after her death, having endured emotional distress during her life from triad threats and various scandals. Her mother also left out any name or photo that could identify the resting place as Anita Mui’s. Instead, she marked it only with ‘Ju-nyeo,’ Anita Mui’s childhood nickname, which only the family would recognize. After the urn went missing, the family appealed for help on the 10th, the day that would have been Anita Mui’s 63rd birthday, asking anyone who had seen a suspicious person or had relevant information to come forward.

Hong Kong police said they received a report on July 18 and that the serious crime investigation team in the Lantau area was investigating.

Anita Mui was a singer and actress who represented Hong Kong to such an extent that she was called ‘the daughter of Hong Kong.’ She also gained great popularity in Korea through films including *Rouge*, *A Better Tomorrow III* and *The Heroic Trio*.

However, while battling cervical cancer, Anita Mui was deeply shaken by news of the death of her close friend Leslie Cheung, and her condition worsened. She died on December 30, 2003, at the age of 40.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.