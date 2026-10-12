Caught drunk driving twice, with police called out five times... Husband in ‘couple who accuse each other’ says, “I’m not an alcoholic” (Marriage Hell)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] The serious drinking problem of the husband in the ‘couple who accuse each other’ will be revealed on *Oh Eun Young’s Report: Marriage Hell*.

The 187th episode of MBC’s *Oh Eun Young’s Report: Marriage Hell* (hereafter *Marriage Hell*), airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, October 12, features a couple in their 13th year of marriage who accuse each other of their problems and remain locked in a standoff. The husband claims that everything fell apart because of his wife, while she counters by exposing his drinking problem. What has happened to the two, each of whom blames the other for all their conflicts?

On the show, the wife sets out to take her husband to a hospital specializing in alcohol addiction. A recent written pledge by the husband reportedly included not only a commitment to abstain from alcohol but also to actively seek counseling and treatment. He was even advised to undergo inpatient treatment during an earlier consultation. The husband pushes back against his wife’s request that he go to the hospital, saying, “I’m not an alcoholic.”

But footage filmed by the wife herself showed the husband doing things hard to believe even when seen with one’s own eyes. He was shown urinating in the living room while drunk, as well as behaving violently. The wife says she was so unable to cope with the smell and cleanup that she even had to throw away the bed, and agonizes, “I can’t sleep when my husband comes home after drinking.” The studio is left in shock when it is revealed that police have been called out five times this year alone because of the husband’s drinking, and that his driver’s license had also been revoked twice in the past.

The wife also says that she once asked the police for help after her drunk husband pinned her down and overpowered her. Meanwhile, an observation camera captures the husband behaving suspiciously while trying to avoid being seen by his family, leaving the MCs perplexed. What exactly did the husband in the ‘couple who accuse each other’ do in secret? After watching the footage, Dr. Oh Eun-young firmly tells him, “You must get treatment.”

Also on the show, the wife draws attention by reacting especially sensitively when she sees her husband heading to the bathroom with his phone. She then reportedly opens up about the trauma caused by her husband, saying, “I still haven’t been able to get past that.” Evidence that is hard to believe even when seen is also revealed one piece after another, reportedly leaving everyone stunned. What exactly happened in the past that has caused the wife such prolonged suffering?

The story of the ‘couple who accuse each other,’ now at the end of their rope, will be revealed in the 187th episode of MBC’s *Oh Eun Young’s Report: Marriage Hell*, airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, October 12.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.