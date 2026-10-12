Tom Cruise spotted on late-night stroll at Han River Park, walking for an hour in a black suit

Photo: Online community, Sportschosun database

[Sportschosun reporter Anji Jeong] Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has drawn attention after being spotted enjoying a leisurely stroll at Han River Park during his visit to Korea.

On the 11th, a post appeared on an online community under the title “Tom Cruise strolls leisurely through Han River Park before heading off.”

The photos show Tom Cruise out for a walk at Han River Park. Dressed in a black suit, he strolls at ease while talking with an acquaintance. His relaxed, everyday side stands out as a contrast to his intense on-screen image.

The photo was reportedly taken on the 2nd, when Tom Cruise visited Korea to promote the film Digger.

According to eyewitness accounts, Tom Cruise walked for about an hour between 9 and 10 p.m. that day, passing Mapo Bridge and Seogang Bridge and continuing to the National Assembly riverside area near Yunjung-ro in Yeouido. He reportedly got into a car there and left. A security guard was also spotted walking behind him at a set distance.

The witness explained that the woman who walked with him was “with the production company for Digger. It wasn’t a date.”

Tom Cruise had visited Korea on the 1st to promote Digger. This was his 13th visit to the country, and he expressed his special affection for Korea at a press conference for his visit held that same day.

At the time, Tom Cruise said, “It’s an honor to visit Korea for the 13th time,” adding, “I hope to visit 30 more times in the future.” His enduring love for Korea drew attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.