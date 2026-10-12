Kim Ji-min, wife of Kim Jun-ho, 42 and pregnant at an advanced age, dances wildly while holding her baby bump: “Mom, are you okay?”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Pregnant comedian Kim Ji-min couldn’t contain her excitement at comedian Han Yun-seo’s wedding.

On the 11th, Kim Min-kyung posted a video of Han Yun-seo’s wedding on her social media, along with the caption, “Yun-seo, congratulations on your wedding.”

The video showed Jo Hye-ryeon singing a congratulatory song at Han Yun-seo’s wedding. With Jo Hye-ryeon’s song, delivered with her trademark boundless energy and exuberance, taking over the stage, the wedding venue quickly took on a festive atmosphere. Fellow comedians such as Oh Na-mi and Park So-young, who had been watching, also got up from their seats one by one and danced, adding to the excitement. The exceptional exuberance and close-knit camaraderie among the female comedians who had gathered to celebrate the bride and groom came through clearly.

Pregnant Kim Ji-min especially caught people’s attention. With a hand on her prominent baby bump, she danced to the upbeat music and brought the wedding atmosphere to a peak. Her inability to contain her excitement as she celebrated a colleague’s wedding despite being pregnant brought laughter.

Kim Min-kyung watched and asked, seemingly concerned, “Jimin, are you okay?” but soon burst out laughing, adding to the cheerful mood. Her realistic reaction, mixing concern with laughter, and the close bond between colleagues who feel at ease with one another were also apparent.

Han Yun-seo tied the knot with Moon Jun-ung, a non-celebrity two years her senior, at an undisclosed location in Seoul on the 11th. Han Yun-seo previously drew attention when she caught the bouquet at Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min’s wedding, held in July last year.

Kim Ji-min married comedian Kim Jun-ho in July 2025. The couple is expecting their first child, with the due date reportedly set for February 2027. The baby is reportedly a boy.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.