Lee Seung-gi Gets Emotional Talking About Wife Lee Da-in: “I’m Grateful to See Her Raising Our 31-Month-Old Daughter; I Miss Her So Much”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Lee Seung-gi expressed his gratitude to his wife, Lee Da-in.

On the 11th, a video titled “Can I Really Enjoy This Kind of Luxury?” was posted on Lee Seung-gi’s YouTube channel.

Lee Seung-gi took on a one-day job at a kids’ cafe. A father to a 31-month-old daughter, he seemed familiar with kids’ cafes and paid close attention to hygiene. As he wiped down toys, Lee said, “Our daughter is in and out of here all the time. If she knocks, someone has to keep coming to the door. From what I’ve heard from more experienced parents around me, the stage when they’re cute and snuggle into my arms doesn’t last as long as you might think. You have to play with them while they’re still content to be held in your arms.”

After meeting a mother raising a 9-month-old baby, Lee also offered some down-to-earth advice: “I think 31 months is harder. I thought it was really hard back then too, but that was heaven. At that stage, all you had to do was lose a little sleep, but by 30 months, they understand everything Mom and Dad say. If I come home late from work and don’t get to see my child, the next day they give me a fierce look—it’s no joke. Right now, they only play in your arms, but when they get older... You should assume they won’t listen to a word you say.”

Lee then met another parent. After hearing a father say, “When I come home from work and see the baby playing with their mom, I’m so happy that I wonder if I really deserve this kind of luxury,” Lee said he could relate.

Lee expressed his gratitude to Lee Da-in, saying, “My wife gave birth to our child so beautifully and healthily, didn’t she? At first, we were raising the baby together, and it was hard because we didn’t know what we were doing. But now, when I come home from work and my wife has taken good care of the baby and everything is fine, I’m so grateful. I get choked up, and I miss the baby so much.”

Lee also reflected, saying, “A lot of dads come alone. I should work harder at parenting too. I guess I’ve made too much of a show of what I do. Once you’re a dad, what does being a celebrity matter? We’re all just dads.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.