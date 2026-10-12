Lee Hyori Fumes at Former Miss Korea Contestant Who Works Her Boyfriend Like a Servant: “Even Sangsoon Oppa Couldn’t Put Up With That!” (Love War)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Lee Hyori gets angry at a former Miss Korea contestant who makes her boyfriend do all the work on JTBC’s “Love War.”

JTBC’s dating reality show “Love War,” directed by Kwon Hae-bom and Park Eun-young, features dating experts Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon and Kim Hee-chul helping couples on the verge of breaking up decide whether to stay together or call it quits amid fierce battles.

In episode 16 of “Love War,” airing today (the 12th), actress Go Joon-hee joins as a special envoy. Also appearing are a girlfriend who previously earned a title at Miss World Korea and her boyfriend, a job seeker who acts as her manager and waits on her hand and foot.

Their looks alone bring “Beauty and the Beast” to mind. Amid a heat wave, with the feels-like temperature reaching 40 degrees Celsius or higher, the couple get into a heated dispute over waiting in line at trendy spots. The girlfriend, who is happiest when she gets to try every trend for herself, travels a full hour and 40 minutes on a bakery pilgrimage and is even willing to wait three hours to taste the salt bread that took social media by storm. Meanwhile, worn out from carrying everything from her bag and parasol to her bread bag, the boyfriend appears to be at his limit, saying, “It’s so hard in this heat.” Watching them, Lee Hyori marvels at the girlfriend’s extraordinary love of trendy spots, saying, “Even Sangsoon oppa couldn’t put up with that.”

The girlfriend eventually draws public outrage by treating her boyfriend like a servant. Seeing him sigh over her errands but still put so much care into looking after her, Lee Hyori even makes him an offer, saying, “I want to recruit you to our company.” But as the girlfriend’s demands pile up, the boyfriend’s expression grows increasingly weary, until Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon, Kim Hee-chul and Go Joon-hee all fly into a rage.

Go Joon-hee, a former school-uniform model who had empathized with the beauty-pageant alum girlfriend, grows increasingly angry. When the girlfriend makes demands without any consideration for her boyfriend, Go glares and bursts out in clear-eyed fury: “You’re turning this into a habit!” Seo Jang-hoon also reportedly snaps at the girlfriend, who calls herself a “public figure” and is sensitive about how she is seen: “Don’t call yourself a public figure! Get a grip!”—fueling viewers’ curiosity.

Viewers can learn what is going through the mind of the “Beast” boyfriend, who volunteered to be the beauty-pageant girlfriend’s unpaid manager, and see how the “Beauty and the Beast” couple’s relationship fares as it reaches its limit on “Love War,” airing today (the 12th).

Meanwhile, “Love War” airs every Monday at 9:50 p.m. on JTBC.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.