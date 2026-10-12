Shin Ki-ru Said She’d Cut Back to a Pack a Day, but Now Says She’s “Considering Quitting Smoking” (VIVO)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Shin Ki-ru is set to quit smoking.

Contents Lab VIVO’s web variety show “What Happens When Three Comedians Get Together? Season 2” (hereafter “Three Comedians Get Together Season 2”) returns today (the 12th) at 6 p.m. on the YouTube channel VIVO TV.

“Three Comedians Get Together” grew out of Song Eun-yi’s idea: “Comedians are hilarious even when they get together and do nothing. We don’t know what we’d do, but what if we got some comedians together?” In Season 1, starting with the trio of Shin Ki-ru, Lee Eun-hyung and Heo Anna, leading Korean comedians including Jo Hye-ryeon, Kwak Beom, Lee Seon-min, Lee Eun-ji, Heo Kyung-hwan, Moon Se-yoon, Choi Seong-min and Hwang Je-seong appeared on the show. They won over audiences with their uninhibited banter and spicy conversations.

In particular, the episode featuring Park So-ra, Kim Hye-seon and Kim Seung-hye surpassed 2 million views and attracted widespread attention. Kim Hye-seon’s story about getting a Brazilian wax, shared through Park So-ra’s lively storytelling, made waves on social media, among other things, and the show’s candid, uninhibited conversations drew a strong response from viewers.

The first episode of Season 2, released today, features Shin Ki-ru, Baek Jin-kyung and Yoo Byung-kwon. The three, who made their mark with distinctive alter egos—including runaway teen Shin Ki-ru, Isabel and Jacqueline—in the YouTube series “House of Peace,” meet this time as their real selves for an even more candid and entertaining chat.

First, Yoo Byung-kwon reveals his special connection with Baek Jin-kyung. Their relationship began when Yoo, while looking at Baek’s social media, sent her a DM first as a fan, it is said. They later met for drinks and talked about characters. The show will also reveal how Yoo’s alter ego Jacqueline came about at Baek’s suggestion, sharing behind-the-scenes stories about the characters in “House of Peace.”

There will also be some uninhibited back-and-forth over Shin Ki-ru’s struggle with whether to quit smoking. Shin, who reportedly used to smoke a pack a day, confesses, “Lately, I’ve been thinking about quitting.” Baek fires back, “You’ve been saying that since last year,” reportedly turning the set into a sea of laughter. Viewers are left wondering what sharp remark Baek will make in response to Shin’s dilemma.

Baek Jin-kyung’s unusual ambition will also come to light. Having recently expanded her career by signing an exclusive contract with medialab siso, Baek shares an update, saying, “I feel like I’ve become a superstar,” and reveals her bold ambition: “I should inherit VIVO.” Shin counters by bringing up “Obesity Guarantee” as a replacement for “Secret Guarantee.” All eyes are on how the two will express their ambitions toward VIVO.

The atmosphere on set changes in an instant with Song Eun-yi’s surprise appearance. Shin Ki-ru, who has long named Song as her favorite senior colleague, shows her delight, saying, “She’s my favorite senior.” But when Song actually appears, Shin can’t hide how nervous she is. Her attempts to smoothly carry on hosting—and then recover with an awkward manner of speaking—reportedly make the scene even funnier. Viewers are eager to find out why Shin gets especially nervous in front of Song.

“Three Comedians Get Together Season 2” showcases the candid banter and unpredictable chemistry of Shin Ki-ru, Baek Jin-kyung and Yoo Byung-kwon. There is much anticipation over what laughs the trio’s lively chat, along with Song Eun-yi’s surprise appearance, will bring.

Meanwhile, the first episode of “What Happens When Three Comedians Get Together? Season 2” will be released today (the 12th) at 6 p.m. on the YouTube channel VIVO TV.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.