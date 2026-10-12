Medical accuracy controversy over “Doctor X”: Medical consultants were involved... Namgung In: “The consultant lost after fighting with the production team”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Professor Namgung In, an emergency medicine physician and author, weighed in on the controversy over the medical accuracy of SBS’s “Doctor X.”

On the 10th, Professor Namgung In said, “At last, ‘Doctor X’ has begun airing. It’s the first drama I’ve worked on as an on-set consultant,” adding, “I realized that the scenes in dramas I used to watch casually were made through the collaboration of many people, endless patience and a kind of madness bordering on obsession.” He also disclosed that he had served as a medical consultant for SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama “Doctor X: The Age of the White Mafia” (hereafter “Doctor X”).

However, after the second episode aired, a controversy over the show’s medical accuracy erupted, drawing attention to Professor Namgung’s participation as a consultant. Viewers, particularly those working in the medical field, had continued to criticize the medical realism of the surgery and emergency treatment scenes.

Some viewers took issue with scenes showing an emergency operation being ordered after reduction of an inguinal hernia, treatment of a patient whose blood pressure could not be measured, and 300-joule defibrillation being performed on a patient in cardiac arrest. They expressed disappointment, saying that the judgments and treatment processes used in real medical settings were not adequately reflected.

After it became known that medical consultants had been involved, some internet users responded, “They had medical consultants and it still turned out like this?”, “The operating room scenes are the shoddiest of any medical drama so far,” and “The surgery scenes are worse than those in ‘The White Tower’ from 20 years ago.”

In response, Professor Namgung reacted wryly, saying, “If medically inaccurate parts appear, you can take it that the consultant lost after fighting with the production team.” This was understood as a witty way of expressing that the consultants and the production team had disagreed over medical accuracy.

Meanwhile, SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama “Doctor X: The Age of the White Mafia,” which premiered on the 9th, follows Doctor X Gye Su-jeong (played by Kim Ji-won), the “mad dog of the operating room,” as she uses her uncompromising genius surgical skills to smash entrenched absurdities. The drama got off to a strong start with an 11.4% rating for its first episode (among households nationwide, according to Nielsen Korea) and drew high levels of interest from the outset, recording 14.9% for its second episode.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.