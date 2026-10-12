Lee Seon-min says he earns the price of an SUV a month, aims to buy an apartment in Gangnam: “Possible by age 77” (Donjjul Hearing)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Lee Seon-min suddenly finds himself caught up in rumors that he was born with a silver spoon.

Lee Seon-min, who has recently drawn attention by the nickname “RESCENE’s uncle,” appeared as the first guest on the YouTube program Donjjul Hearing, released on the 8th. On the show, he spoke openly about everything from how he usually spends and manages his money to his investment experience and views on his assets.

The next financial goal Lee Seon-min named was, unexpectedly, an apartment in Gangnam. While explaining why he works hard and lives diligently, he set his sights on a Gangnam apartment. But when he did the math realistically, his answer was, “I think it might be possible around age 77.” Rather than simply declaring an ambitious goal and leaving it at that, he calculated what was realistic for his own situation, drawing laughs.

What particularly caught people’s attention was the story about a 300-pyeong plot of land owned by his father. The conversation was about the vegetable garden his father tends after retirement, but MC Park Young-jin’s trademark teasing soon turned it into speculation that Lee was born with a silver spoon. In a flash, an ordinary family story had become “silver spoon” material.

He also owned shares in Samsung Electronics. Lee said he had “tucked them away three years ago.” Laughing about having bought only a small amount, he said, “I should’ve gone all in with my entire net worth.” When the familiar regret—“I should’ve bought more back then”—came from Lee himself, it struck a chord in a curious way.

Lee’s spending habits were also evident in his choice of car. He is reportedly still driving a Korean-made 2018-model-year SUV. It offers a glimpse of his practical approach to spending: putting his money where he needs it rather than chasing trends or spending to show off.

These stories added another appealing dimension to Lee’s image, as someone often described as having an unmistakable “married-man look.” Rather than presenting him as a star who earns big and spends big, they showed him carefully managing his assets and created the fun persona of a man who is “husband material.”

His appearance fees were no exception. As Lee continued making choices related to his fees in the “Donjul” game, he eagerly joined in, saying, “Hold on—show me all the appearance fees.” Rather than avoiding the subject of his own fees, he was keen to take a look first, drawing laughs.

Donjjul Hearing is released every Thursday at 6 p.m. on Kiwoom Securities’ YouTube channel, Channel Kk.

Meanwhile, Lee once spoke on a broadcast about how his income had changed. “My finances have improved a lot. It’s not something I should say in front of such wonderful people, but my income has gone up a lot compared with before. It’s increased about tenfold. I think I earn enough each month to buy a used car. The used car I drive—a used SUV with 150,000 kilometers on it,” he said, surprising viewers.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.