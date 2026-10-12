“Did a gangster set you up?”... Social media account believed to be run by Cho Sae-ho’s wife surfaces; operator answers malicious question

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] A social media account believed to be run by TV personality Cho Sae-ho’s wife has surfaced, and its operator drew attention by directly answering a question about organized crime.

An account called “Delete the account if Cho Sae-ho finds out” appeared on social media on the 11th. Its profile says, “This account is run without Cho Sae-ho’s consent. At risk of deletion just one day after its creation.”

The operator shared a screenshot of a message from someone saved in their contacts as “Se-ho Se-ho” with a hand-heart emoji, asking, “Huh, what’s this?” The operator responded, “Emergency, emergency—we’re at risk of having the account deleted after just one day.” They also showed that they had blocked Cho Sae-ho’s social media account, apparently to keep him from finding out about the account.

The operator also responded to supportive comments directed at Cho Sae-ho. They replied with heart emojis to comments such as “I believe in Cho Sae-ho. I really hope you come back” and “You’ll be back soon. It’s your time.”

In particular, when one user asked, “I heard a gangster introduced the two of you. Is that true?” the operator replied, “A friend of mine introduced us,” drawing attention.

The operator also posted a photo of the home’s entryway, saying, “Our entryway is clean now.” With posts showing everything from the operator’s meeting with Cho Sae-ho to everyday moments and spaces believed to be inside the home, speculation that the account was run by his wife gained traction.

Cho Sae-ho married a non-celebrity woman nine years his junior in October 2024. However, the account’s actual operator has not been confirmed.

The account showed candid glimpses of Cho Sae-ho’s daily life. Posts drew interest with everything from him eating food laid out for a birthday meal to tidying up shoes left in a mess and playing guitar and singing. In particular, the post showing him tidying the shoes was captioned “Cho Sae-ho (44, full-time homemaker),” while a video of him singing included the line “Musical ambitions far beyond his talent,” prompting laughter.

Meanwhile, Cho Sae-ho was at the center of controversy last year after being caught up in rumors of links to organized crime. At the time, his agency flatly denied the allegations, saying, “They are merely acquaintances, and no money or valuables have changed hands.”

Cho Sae-ho also explained, “I’ve been attending various regional events for a long time, and in doing so, I’ve met all kinds of people I didn’t know before,” adding, “I want to make clear that the allegations raised because of those connections, which many people are concerned about, are entirely untrue.”

Cho Sae-ho later left tvN’s You Quiz on the Block and KBS2’s 2 Days & 1 Night, where he had been a regular cast member. However, he remains active, appearing in Netflix’s variety show Doriver.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.