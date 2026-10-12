Jeon Hyun-moo on the fate of a household-name MC: “Everyone knows me, but many people dislike me” (Hyunmoo Road)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Jeon Hyun-moo shared an anecdote about announcing a fan meeting just three hours before it began, resulting in only 50 fans showing up.

Episode 4 of This Is Hyunmoo Road, which aired on Sunday the 11th on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN), followed Jeon Hyun-moo, Lee Joon and Hallyu star Kim Nam-gil as they embarked on an “all-in-one tour” of Tokushima, Japan, taking in its natural wonders, gourmet food and unique art activities.

That day, Jeon Hyun-moo introduced Kim Nam-gil, saying, “The theme of this trip is ‘all-in-one.’ Our guest is an ‘all-in-one’ star who has it all—acting, variety shows and singing!” Kim Nam-gil’s surprise appearance sent Lee Joon into a nervous, overly formal mode. But Kim warmly approached him, saying, “Just call me hyung,” and the “three Tokushima brothers” were born: eldest Jeon Hyun-moo, second Kim Nam-gil and youngest Lee Joon.

The first place the trio visited was a live-fish restaurant ranked No. 1 among Japan’s set-meal restaurants. On the way, Jeon Hyun-moo brought up Kim Nam-gil’s recent Japanese fan meeting, which had sold out every seat, and marveled, “I heard you sang as many as 21 songs?” Kim Nam-gil then candidly revealed the whole story behind the “fan kidnapping incident” that had caused a public stir, saying, “Around 11 p.m., mothers started posting on social media, ‘You’ll send our daughters home, right?’ So I replied, ‘I’ll make sure they get home.’” His story had everyone in stitches. Lee Joon praised him, saying, “If you do that, your fans won’t be able to go see other celebrities.”

A little later, the trio arrived at the restaurant. Jeon Hyun-moo ordered in fluent Japanese, prompting Lee Joon to ask, “How many languages do you speak?” Kim Nam-gil put him on the spot: “Was that from when you used to travel around with your girlfriend?” Jeon Hyun-moo jokingly let the secret slip: “When I travel to China with my girlfriend and speak Chinese, she goes, ‘Wow.’” The trio then enjoyed an “all-in-one” course featuring sea bream and yellowtail sashimi from fish that had braved strong currents, grilled Ise-ebi lobster, tempura and Japanese-style spicy fish stew. Kim Nam-gil was delighted, saying, “I’m completely satisfied from the very first course!”

After filling their stomachs, the trio headed to the Otsuka International Museum of Art, a unique museum that faithfully recreates masterpieces from around the world. They met docent Lee Chang-yong, who had come from Korea, and got a deep dive into culture and art. Lee Joon impressed everyone by intuitively answering each quiz Lee Chang-yong posed about the artworks. Kim Nam-gil was moved as he touched an artwork connected to his series The Fiery Priest. The trio also tried their hand at parodying famous paintings as part of an “Art Cosplay Festival.” Jeon Hyun-moo transformed into “Jeonmu Lisa,” while Lee Joon became “A Hollywood Actor’s Scream,” and the pair showed off their hilariously chaotic chemistry. Jeon Hyun-moo was especially impressed by Kim Nam-gil’s parody of “Man with a Pearl Earring,” and made everyone laugh by complimenting him: “You have such a pretty face~”

After thoroughly enjoying the museum, the trio took a short break at a quiet private lodging in a rural village. They then headed into Tokushima city and visited a long-established local restaurant with a 35-year history, known for its Awa beef. As they kept exclaiming over the top-grade Japanese Black Awa beef roast, premium ribs and steak, Kim Nam-gil even polished off the rice Lee Joon had left behind, establishing himself as a new “eating-show powerhouse.” Lee Joon revealed his personal wish, saying, “I hope Nam-gil hyung becomes a regular on our show.”

In the warm atmosphere, Jeon Hyun-moo let slip an embarrassing story about his past: “I once announced a fan meeting just three hours beforehand, and 50 people came.” He added, “Celebrities like me don’t have obsessive fans.” Lee Joon tried to comfort him: “But there’s no one who doesn’t know you.” Jeon Hyun-moo regained his confidence and replied, “And there’s no one who dislikes me~” Kim Nam-gil asked, “No one dislikes you?” Jeon Hyun-moo immediately backed down: “There are plenty~” The exchange turned into a hilariously chaotic scene.

After the meal, Jeon Hyun-moo picked up the bill and checked the amount, his eyes widening in shock. Lee Joon was stunned: “1.24 million won?” The bill actually said 24,870 yen. Once he came to his senses, Jeon Hyun-moo sighed with relief and said, “I thought the old man running the place was ripping us off.” The trio left the restaurant and returned to their lodging, happily wrapping up their first day in Tokushima with a chat. A preview released right afterward showed them enjoying adventure activities, hot springs and gourmet food before encountering horror worthy of a “summer horror special” in some eerie place, leaving viewers eager for the next episode.

MBN’s This Is Hyunmoo Road airs every Sunday at 10:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.