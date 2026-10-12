Jang Dong-gun to Kim Min-jong: The Four Stars of 'A Gentleman's Dignity' Reunite After 13 Years—"Who Has Changed the Most...?" (My Little Old Boy)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Kim Min-jong revealed behind-the-scenes details of the four stars of the drama 'A Gentleman's Dignity' reuniting after 13 years.

On the 11th, on SBS's 'My Little Old Boy' (hereafter 'My Little Old Boy'), Kim Min-jong invited Lee Jong-hyuk, Yoon Min-soo, and others to his Yangpyeong second home, which he had refurbished for the first time in five years.

That day, when Yoon Min-soo asked, "I heard you had a 'A Gentleman's Dignity' get-together?", Kim Min-jong replied, "We used to meet in groups of two or three, but that was the first time all four of us got together. A ton of articles came out then."

Yoon Min-soo heated things up by asking, "Which of the four has changed the most?" Lee Jong-hyuk said, "We're all the same," but Kim Min-jong named Lee, who was there, without hesitation.

Kim Min-jong bluntly told Lee Jong-hyuk, "Jong-hyuk looks a little older," sending the room into fits of laughter. It was the kind of honest joke their long friendship made possible. Kim's surprise jab at Lee kept the mood light and hinted at their enduring friendship.

Even after 13 long years, the four stars of 'A Gentleman's Dignity' showed that they were still close. Their asking each other how they had been and trading candid jokes showed that the bonds formed through the drama had endured over the years. The close friends' frank banter about Kim Min-jong's marriage added to the uniquely lighthearted entertainment of 'My Little Old Boy.'

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.