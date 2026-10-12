Seo Hyun-jin’s Latest Update Amid ‘2.6 Billion Won Lease-Deposit Fraud’: “Her Health Has Worsened, So She Takes Great Care of It”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] An update on actress Seo Hyun-jin has been shared.

Recently, Jeon Hye-bin launched a YouTube channel and uploaded her first video. In sharing the story of her life from her early days after debut through her transition to acting, Jeon spoke about a work she couldn’t leave out: Another Miss Oh. She said she is still close with actress Seo Hyun-jin, whom she met through the series, and added, “I’m meeting Hyun-jin next week.”

The production team asked, “What do you two usually talk about when you meet?” Jeon replied, “At first, we talked a lot about traveling. We both love it so much—going off to remote places. We even went to Antarctica together.”

Jeon said, “These days, if we meet for three hours, we spend two hours and 45 minutes talking only about health—things like ‘what they say you should eat’ and ‘what supplements they say you should take.’” She added, “Especially because of the nature of our jobs, we use our emotions a lot. In Hyun-jin’s case, when I see her, if she gets caught up in an emotion, she immerses herself in it so deeply that she even gets physically ill. When she’s sad, it affects her body, too. Because she’s done so many very demanding roles, her health has suffered, so she really pays close attention to it. I think this time, too, we’ll meet at a vegan restaurant, eat vegan food, and talk about health.”

Meanwhile, attention has focused on whether actress Seo Hyun-jin can recover her lease deposit of around 2.6 billion won after the villa in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, where she lived under a jeonse lease, entered auction proceedings. Seo signed a jeonse lease in April 2020 with a 2.5 billion won deposit, then extended the contract in March 2022, raising the deposit to 2.625 billion won. However, the landlord was unable to return the deposit when the contract ended in April of the following year. Seo registered her leasehold rights in September of that same year and moved out.

Seo then applied for a court-ordered auction, but with no bidders coming forward, the property went unsold at auction three times. In July last year, the landlord pursued rehabilitation proceedings, temporarily halting the auction. But after a bankruptcy ruling was issued that December, the auction process resumed, and the villa was sold for 2.5589 billion won.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.