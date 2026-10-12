“Only in Hollywood”: Tobey Maguire Officiates at Ex-Wife’s Remarriage in Bold Move Just a Month After Divorce Is Finalized

Photo credit: TMZ

[Sportschosun reporter So-hee Kim] Hollywood actor Tobey Maguire, 51, made headlines by officiating at the remarriage ceremony of his ex-wife, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, 49. Just days after their divorce was officially finalized, he personally celebrated her fresh start. Though they are no longer legally married, the unusual relationship between the two, who spent many years together as a family, has drawn attention.

On the 11th (local time), entertainment outlets Page Six and TMZ reported that Jennifer Meyer held an outdoor wedding with businessman Jeff Ogunlesi at a Four Seasons resort on the Hawaiian island of Lanai. What drew the most attention that day was that her ex-husband, Tobey Maguire, personally officiated the ceremony. The fact that the two, once married, were living separate lives yet came together to celebrate an important moment in each other’s lives captured people’s attention.

Maguire did more than officiate. He sat in the front row and stayed from the beginning to the end of the ceremony, sharing in his ex-wife’s new beginning. The children the two had together also attended to celebrate their mother’s remarriage, adding to the significance of the occasion. Their daughter Ruby, 19, and son Otis, 17, were there, as was the baby daughter Meyer and Ogunlesi had together, who was born this past May, according to reports. The longtime family and the newly formed one came together to share a special moment.

The guest list, which included a host of Hollywood celebrities, also drew attention. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio attended with his partner, model Vittoria Ceretti, while Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez, were also there. Other Hollywood stars, including actress Courteney Cox and stylist Rachel Zoe, attended to celebrate the couple’s new beginning.

The divorce proceedings between Meyer and Maguire added to the attention surrounding the wedding. The two finalized their divorce last month, about 10 years after they began living apart, and Meyer’s remarriage reportedly took place just days after they received a judgment dissolving their marriage. The fact that Maguire officiated at his ex-wife’s wedding immediately after their marriage was legally dissolved has prompted reactions describing it as an unusual move.

Maguire and Meyer married in 2007 and remained a couple for about nine years. Even after announcing their separation in 2016, they stayed connected and raised their children together. Although their relationship as a married couple had ended, they appear to have maintained a respectful relationship based on their shared role as the children’s parents.

Though they are now legally going their separate ways, Maguire officiated at his ex-wife’s wedding to celebrate her new beginning and stayed throughout the ceremony. The sight of the two, who had spent many years together as a family, sharing meaningful moments in each other’s lives even after their divorce was enough to draw public attention. Interest in their relationship continues following reports of Maguire’s unusual decision to officiate at his ex-wife’s remarriage.

Reporter So-hee Kim yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.