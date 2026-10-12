“No job or income”... Noh Ji-sun relied on credit card loans to make ends meet after her idol career ended

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Former fromis_9 member Noh Ji-sun opened up about how she once relied on credit card loans to make ends meet after ending her idol activities.

Noh Ji-sun appeared on the YouTube channel Min Saerom’s Open Studio in a video released on the 11th, and candidly discussed the financial difficulties she faced after ending her idol activities.

That day, Noh Ji-sun said, “I was an idol until I was 28, but I couldn’t keep relying on my mother, father and older brother for help at that age, could I? I had to make a living somehow, so I looked into getting a loan.” She explained, “I even went to the bank, but apparently I was listed as someone without a job. Since I was classified as having neither a job nor income, I couldn’t get a loan.”

She recalled, “I thought, ‘I have to make a living right now—this is a big problem.’ When I was performing onstage, the company took care of everything, so I could manage with my schedule, but I still had personal expenses, right? I couldn’t get a regular loan and was stuck, but eventually I was able to get a credit card loan.”

Noh Ji-sun said, “I didn’t even think to check the interest rate. It didn’t feel real. When they said they would give me 3 million won right away, I thought, ‘Maybe I can live for three or four months,’ so I took it.”

The trouble came later. She said, “It just kept snowballing. I took out a credit card loan once, and then my credit limit had increased. After that, I borrowed against it to pay back the 3 million won I’d borrowed, and then the limit grew again and again.” She was caught in a vicious cycle of borrowing more money to repay what she had already borrowed.

Noh Ji-sun added, “I paid it all off a year after leaving the group. I’ve paid it all off now. Still, it wasn’t an amount in the hundreds of millions of won.”

Her family’s help was also a great source of support. She said, “Even while preparing for his wedding, my older brother lent me some money. I paid him back and paid off the credit card loans, and improved my credit score. Honestly, that was the hardest part.”

Noh Ji-sun debuted as a member of fromis_9 in 2018 through Mnet’s idol survival show Idol School. After her contract ended in 2024, she began working as an influencer.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.