Bada, a 46-year-old mother of a daughter, has good reason to feel confident in a bikini: “Body age: 26” (Song Camp)

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Bada confirmed that her body age is 26.

In the first part of “Song Camp: Arirang Across the Sea,” airing on Tuesday the 13th, Bada—a diva in her 29th year who has reigned over both the music and musical theater scenes—shows her confidence ahead of her trip to France. “My father was a traditional singer, and I also learned chang from a young age, so I’m someone who can perform traditional Korean vocal music,” Bada said, explaining that she was ideally suited to the project “Arirang Across the Sea,” which will introduce Korean traditional music in France. She also expressed her particular pride, saying, “I have a well-rounded combination of knowledge, virtue and physical fitness. ‘Knowledge’ means I know a lot about our traditional music and K-pop; ‘virtue’ means I haven’t lived such a bad life; and ‘physical fitness’ refers to the fact that my recent health checkup showed my body age to be 26.”

Bada later sought out master singer Lee Chun-hee, a holder of National Intangible Heritage status for Gyeonggi folk songs, to learn K-folk songs properly. “Please accept me as your student. Please teach me, teacher,” she said, showing her exceptional enthusiasm. When Lee’s rigorous assessment began, tension filled the room. After listening closely to Bada sing “Nongbuga,” Lee fixed her with a sharp gaze and asked pointedly, “You must have learned traditional singing from your father, too?” What kind of assessment Bada received from Lee will be revealed during the broadcast.

Meanwhile, Bada said, “I’m the kind of person who has to do anything at least 100 times before I’m satisfied,” and expressed concern that her perfectionism would wear out the production staff of “Arirang Across the Sea.” Indeed, the staff were caught groaning, “Please, stop...” at Bada’s filming location, while Bada was seen exclaiming, “I guess I shouldn’t sleep,” as soon as she arrived in Paris, making viewers even more curious about the first episode of “Arirang Across the Sea.”

Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) 1TV’s “Song Camp: Arirang Across the Sea” captures the remarkable moment when the “han” and “heung” distinctive to Korean folk music meet the refined melodies of “chanson,” the essence of French art. KBS 1TV’s “Song Camp: Arirang Across the Sea,” in which “K-diva” Bada will convey the beauty of Korea’s traditional music and a romantic harmony across borders and languages, will air Part 1 on October 13 (Tuesday) and Part 2 on October 14 (Wednesday), both at 7:40 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.