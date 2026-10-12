“Park Wi, you’re so calculating... If things go wrong on YouTube, sell your channel”: Ralral’s past remark resurfaces

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] As controversy surrounding Park Wi, a YouTuber paralyzed from the neck down, continues unabated, past remarks by entertainer Ralral are being revisited.

In a 2022 YouTube video titled “Ralral’s Ghostwriting Diary,” Park Wi appeared as a guest. He said he had come to write his autobiography and introduced the book. Ralral grumbled, “So you came here two-timing someone and asking me to buy your book? I’m not buying it.” Park Wi replied, “That’s how it’s normally promoted.” Ralral then snapped, “Did you come on here to promote your book? Get him out of here. You’re so calculating.”

After calming down, Ralral suggested, “Tell us something that isn’t in the book.” Park Wi suddenly declared, “When I get married, I’ll become a couple YouTuber.” Ralral responded, “Did you just announce that? Are you asking us to write an article?” She added, “This is business too. You’re so calculating. If things go wrong on YouTube later and you sell your channel, you can go to Shin Saimdang.” At the time, the joke was laughed off, but the remark is being revisited as controversy surrounding Park Wi continues.

Meanwhile, last August, Park Wi said he had fallen while getting off a KTX train. He sparked controversy by singling out the social service agent who had been helping him disembark. After criticism that his attitude—appearing to blame the agent while even releasing the CCTV footage—had crossed a line, Park Wi promptly deleted the video and apologized. But the controversy continues, with even old videos being dug up.

In particular, a video of Song Ji-eun visiting her in-laws for the first holiday after marrying Park Wi in 2024 also became controversial some time later. At the family home was actress Yoon So-hee, whom Park Wi’s father, director Park Chan-hong, has taken in as a foster daughter; she was dressed casually. Yoon So-hee also referred to herself as a “sister-in-law.” Some viewers said Park Wi’s family appeared to treat Yoon So-hee better than Song Ji-eun and raised suspicions of discrimination. Yoon So-hee’s social media accounts have also been flooded with abusive comments.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.