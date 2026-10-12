Don Spike, Sentenced to Prison for Drug Offenses, Wins Lottery: “What a Jackpot!”... Good Fortune After Opening a Restaurant

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Anji] Composer and broadcaster Don Spike, who had been sentenced to prison for drug offenses, shared an update about his lottery win.

On the 11th, Don Spike posted an image showing his lottery win on social media alongside the caption “What a jackpot!”

According to the photo he posted, Don Spike matched four numbers in the lottery draw held on the 10th, winning fourth prize. The prize was 50,000 won. Though it was not a large amount, he reportedly reacted with delight to the unexpected good fortune.

Previously, Don Spike was arrested in September 2022 at a hotel in Seoul’s Gangnam-gu on charges of possessing and using methamphetamine.

He was sent to trial on charges including buying methamphetamine worth about 45 million won on nine occasions and using it 14 times from late 2021 through 2022. He was also accused of giving methamphetamine and ecstasy to others on seven occasions.

The trial court sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended for five years, but the appeals court sentenced him to two years in prison. It also ordered an additional collection of more than 39 million won and required him to attend 80 hours of a drug addiction and rehabilitation program.

Don Spike appealed to the Supreme Court, but his sentence became final when the court dismissed the appeal in September 2023. After serving his prison sentence, he was released upon completing it last March.

More recently, he opened a restaurant bearing his name on the coast in Gampo, Gyeongju. At the time, Don Spike said, “Four years ago, I reflected on the mistakes I had made and took time to look back on the life I had lived. It was a valuable time to resolve how I would live the rest of my life so as not to repeat the same mistakes.”

He added, “With help from good people, I’m now preparing for a new beginning in Gampo, on Gyeongju’s beautiful coast. I’ll do my utmost not to disappoint the many people who have shown their expectations and support.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.