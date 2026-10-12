Kian84 Reveals Unexpected Reason He Doesn't Wash Often: “I Was Constantly Told to Wash in the Military, and It Made Me Defiant” (Kian's B&B)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Kian84, a webtoon artist and TV personality, brought laughter with his candid remarks about his unusual lifestyle habits.

In the recently released Netflix variety show “Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2,” Kian84 and the other cast members were shown talking about life in the military and personal hygiene.

That day, Kim Yeon-koung expressed curiosity about hygiene in the military. She asked, “If you go into the military, are you not allowed to skip washing? Do you have to keep clean, too?”

Kian84 replied, “You have to wash,” and Dex added, “If you don't wash, you'll be in violation of military law.” They went on to discuss how personal hygiene and cleanliness are important in the military, where people live together.

Kim Yeon-koung then made everyone laugh by asking Kian84, “So did you learn the wrong thing in the military?” Kian84 replied, “When I was in the military, they kept telling me to wash, so it's not entirely untrue that I came to dislike washing after returning to civilian life.” He explained that being repeatedly ordered to wash during his military service had instead led to a sense of defiance toward washing once he was back in civilian life.

Kim Yeon-koung also shared a question she had often had while watching Kian84. “I wondered about it. Why would he go to bed and lie on a pillow while he was sweaty?” she said, referring to his lifestyle habits. She couldn't understand how he could lie down on the bed without minding that he was sweaty.

Kian84 said to Kim Yeon-koung, “When you kept telling me to wash, that trauma came back to me. I became defiant because of officers like you. I was like, ‘Why do you keep telling me to wash? I'm not going to wash. I'll wash when I feel like it.’”

Recalling how he had repeatedly been told to wash in the military, he laid out his own reasoning. His point was not that he simply refused to wash because he didn't want to; rather, the more someone insisted that he wash, the more he wanted to choose for himself when he felt like doing so.

Kim Yeon-koung immediately asked, “So is that why you don't wash?” Kian84 replied firmly, “I do wash—when I feel like washing,” bringing more laughter.

Kian84's playful banter didn't end there. He took off the baseball cap he was wearing, sniffed it, and said, “It's still okay,” prompting roars of laughter. It was a candid reaction typical of Kian84, who has often amused people with his unvarnished manner.

Meanwhile, the Netflix variety show “Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2” is a new kind of B&B variety show in which Kian84, Kim Yeon-koung, Lee Jun-ho and Kazuha live alongside guests at Kian's B&B, which opened in Daegwallyeong.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.