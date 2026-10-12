Monthly copyright royalties alone in the hundreds of millions of won... Winner's Kang Seung-yoon: “I earned more as an idol”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Kang Seung-yoon, a member of the group Winner, surprised fans by revealing that he once earned copyright royalties in the hundreds of millions of won as songs he wrote and composed himself, including the hit “REALLY REALLY,” became hugely popular.

Recently, a video titled “Getting Han River Ramen from My Successful Younger Sibling” was posted on the YouTube channel “Singer-Songwriter Jaein.”

In the video, singer Jang Jae-in met Kang Seung-yoon, whom she had gotten to know through “Superstar K2.”

Jang Jae-in expressed interest in the income he earned from composing and asked, “How did the royalties come in after you started composing?” She then shared her own experience, saying, “I don’t get any now. I only remember when a lot was coming in,” and added, “It was about the price of two domestic midsize cars. Even so, several tens of millions of won came in.”

Kang Seung-yoon then brought up his signature hit “REALLY REALLY” and revealed how much he had earned in royalties. “From then on, the title tracks I released came in at No. 1,” he said. “At the peak, I received royalties in the hundreds of millions of won.” He added, “For about two years, several tens of millions of won came in consistently every month,” surprising fans.

Kang Seung-yoon also compared his earnings from idol activities with his royalty income. When Jang Jae-in asked, “So did you earn more as an idol, or from royalties?” he replied, “Of course I earned more from being an idol. Performance and advertising revenue were higher. Royalties were just as substantial at the time.” He candidly added, “But now my royalty income has fallen so much.”

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.