‘Three Wheels’ Trauma Resurfaces Again... Niel: “The Variety Show Terrified Me; I Froze When I Couldn’t Do My Special Talent”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Niel of Teen Top opened up about his trauma from ‘Three Wheels.’

A video titled ‘Niel’s Journey’ was recently posted on Niel’s YouTube channel.

As Niel read information about himself on the online encyclopedia NamuWiki, he came across the line: “In 2011, he danced to ‘Baby Nest Bird’ with Chunji on ‘Three Wheels,’ but left fans with an embarrassing memory and a banned image.”

Niel opened up, saying, “‘Three Wheels’—I can talk about it now. I was so scared of that show.” He added, “Fans think of it as an embarrassing memory, but I have one unforgettable trauma from it.” Niel explained, “It was my first time appearing on the show. I was a rookie, so it was a great opportunity—it was a really popular variety show, wasn’t it? Lots of senior stars appeared on it. The producer asked, ‘Could you play guitar by any chance?’ and my agency said I could. I’d never played guitar before. My agency passed that along to me, so I signed up for guitar lessons. But does that make any sense? You can’t do it in a week. The song they asked me to play was by Michael Jackson. I didn’t know anything, but I just learned it.”

Niel said, “Anyway, I practiced bit by bit, and the day of the broadcast came. I could barely do it even in practice—how was I supposed to do it in front of all those cameras and senior stars? As I recall, Jungmo from Trax was there. He’s an incredible guitarist, isn’t he? I made a mistake while playing in front of him and froze.” He added, “The senior artists told me to try again, but I got it wrong four or five times. I just couldn’t do it. So Jungmo played it for me. That’s when it became a trauma for me.”

Niel confessed, “Fans ask me, ‘You do lots of musicals where you play guitar, and you play guitar a lot, so why don’t you think about learning it?’ But I can’t. The memory still comes back to me.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.